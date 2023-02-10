Downtown Montreal street will transform into ski slope for upcoming festival

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A different kind of traffic will take over one of Montreal’s main streets at the end of this month.

With the return of APIK — a free, 10-day urban event in the heart of Montreal aimed at local adrenaline enthusiasts — comes the installation of miniature ski hills on the corner of rue Saint-Denis and Ontario.

On February 25, skiing will be held, and on February 26, the snowboarding competition will take place, followed by a White Claw afterparty at Abreuvoir. A cash prize of $20,000 will be won and anyone who signs a waiver is allowed entry. They can even bring their own equipment.

According to event organizers, the festival, which runs from February 24 to March 5, will host “winter activities for all ages.” This year’s edition of APIK is set to include a mini snow park, obstacle course, boulder climbing wall, ski and snowboard competitions, and DJ sets.

APIK will also feature multiple pop-up shops from local brands and free film screenings.

To learn more about the event, you can visit the official APIK website. For information on how to sign up, click here.

Where: Corner of Saint-Denis and Ontario

When: Daily from February 24 to March 5

Price: Free