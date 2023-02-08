6 places to go snow tubing in and around Montreal this winter

When was the last time you went tubing?

For many, the answer to that question is in the decades. But, unlike skiing or ice skating, tubing requires minimal skills and supplies. And luckily, there are plenty of snowy spots near the city to help you find your way back to the top (and bottom) of the hill.

So, whether you’re looking to find a snow tubing hill in the heart of downtown or a little further into nature, here are six places to go snow tubing in and around Montreal.

In the Greater Montreal Area

Right next to Beaver Lake, you’ll find toboggan hill, meaning once you’re done with a romantic skating session on the ice, you can enjoy an afternoon of adrenaline-inducing snow tubing fun. Tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for children. Passes can be purchased from the Beaver Lake Pavilion. Oh, and it’s BYOIT (bring your own inner tube).

When: Daily until March

Where: Beaver Lake, Mount Royal

Five perfectly manicured snowy slopes will greet riders at the Laval Nature Centre. In addition to skating and snow sculptures, children and adults can rent inner tubes from the rental shop and then race each other down the snow tubing tracks.

When: Daily until March

Where: 901 Avenue du Parc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parc Jean-Drapeau (@parcjeandrapeau)

As if you didn’t have enough reasons to head to Parc Jean Drapeau this winter, a sliding hill has been set up. People are encouraged to bring their sled, toboggan, sliding carpet, foam board, and tube to the obstacle-free site.

A trail located at the end of the sliding area enables you to easily and effortlessly go back up the hill.

When: Until March 6

Where: 1 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

Near Montreal

This summer camp is open to the public during the wintertime, hosting a myriad of fun, cold-weather activities like cross-country skiing, ice skating, and snow tubing. They offer rentals on-site, as well as season passes and daily passes.

When: Daily until March 10

Where: 2464 Boulevard Perrot, Notre-Dame-de-l’Ile-Perrot, QC

Located just over an hour from Montreal, Mont Avila is an off-island ski hill in the Laurentians. However, in addition to skiing and snowboarding, the mountain boasts some seriously awesome snow tubing slopes. Offering everything from rafts to innertubes, the public can whiz down any one of three trails and then be whisked back up to the top courtesy of the on-site lift.

When: Daily (except Tuesdays and Wednesdays) until March 19

Where: 500 Chemin Avila, Piedmont, QC

The Super Glissades of St-Jean-de-Matha might be the province’s best tubing destination, and it’s less than 90 minutes outside of Montreal.

With 14 tubing tracks, six mechanical lifts, and illuminated slides for nighttime tubing, this spot has been a delight for thrill-seekers of all ages for over 37 years now. You can secure your own four-hour block for $36.96.

When: Daily until March 12

Where: 2650 route Louis-Cyr, Saint-Jean-de-Matha