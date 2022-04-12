You might soon be able to bring your dog on the Montreal metro

Montreal’s public transportation may soon be canine-friendly.

Members of Ensemble Montréal will introduce a motion at the next City Council meeting, requesting that the Plante administration and the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) allow dogs on leashes throughout the network within the next six months.

“This change in the bylaw would meet a need while allowing the STM to build customer loyalty. At a time when we want to encourage citizens to take public transit, it is counterproductive to have to own a car or take a cab to get around with your dog. For Montreal to become a truly pet-friendly city, this is the next step,” explained Aref Salem, leader of the Official Opposition at Montreal City Hall, during a press conference.

According to a press release, this initiative would “facilitate the travel of pet owners who do not own a car to green spaces, dog parks and veterinary clinics.” The permittance of pets on public transportation would potentially impact the lives of thousands of Montrealers.

According to a 2020 study by the Association des médecins vétérinaires du Québec, nearly one in four Montreal households have a dog.

This potential legislation change comes after the SPCA launched an online petition entitled Fido Wants to Take the Metro back in December. The petition, which garnered over 16,000 signatures, aimed to stop the prohibition of leashed dogs in public.

As of now, cities like London, Copenhagen, and Amsterdam have all adopted policy that allows pets on their public transit systems.

“It’s amazing how much a dog can make people smile. We see it now when we see a service dog… It can help improve the atmosphere on public transit,” said Effie Giannou, City Councillor for the Bordeaux-Cartierville district.