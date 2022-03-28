Food

Discount dining: only 1 week left to enjoy Old Montreal's massive food festival

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Mar 28 2022, 1:55 pm
Discount dining: only 1 week left to enjoy Old Montreal's massive food festival
Happening Gourmand

Old Montreal’s Happening Gourmand restaurant festival is in full swing for the first time in two years. And with only one week left to capitalize on the many discounted dining experiences, the time to make reservations is now.

The 14th annual festival, which began in early March, will go on until Sunday, April 3. The festival celebrates 11 of Old Montreal’s most prestigious restaurants. All of which are currently participating and “showcasing their own cooking style with three-course table d’hôte dinner menus at $29, $35, or $39.”

Gourmet table d’hôte, brunch, and dinner menus will be available at the following establishments at a reduced cost:

Happening Gourmand

“With this being our 14th edition of Happening Gourmand, we wanted to perfect each menu so that all of our guests can indulge in the very best dishes at each one of our restaurants! There is something for absolutely everyone,” says Alexandre Cossette, Happening Gourmand’s co-marketing director.

So, if breaking the bank was the only thing stopping you from eating in Old Montreal’s finest dining rooms, you’ll want to take full advantage of these unbeatable deals while you still can.

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ Dished
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT