Old Montreal’s Happening Gourmand restaurant festival is in full swing for the first time in two years. And with only one week left to capitalize on the many discounted dining experiences, the time to make reservations is now.

The 14th annual festival, which began in early March, will go on until Sunday, April 3. The festival celebrates 11 of Old Montreal’s most prestigious restaurants. All of which are currently participating and “showcasing their own cooking style with three-course table d’hôte dinner menus at $29, $35, or $39.”