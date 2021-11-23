If you’re on the hunt for some seriously mountainous desserts near Montreal, Le Blue Cremerie in Longueuil has got you covered.

Speaking of being covered, the dessert shop takes regular milkshakes and cocktail treats and stacks layers of brownies, cookies, and cakes on top of them.

Le Blue, which styles itself after Californian beachside dessert shops, is decked out in a completely blue interior and dishes out tasty treats throughout the winter and summer.

Specialty treat toppings include unicorns, taffy, cotton candy, fruits, whipped cream, candies, and Oreo cookies.

It’s definitely not something you’d want to try before heading to the dentist, but everyone should try a smoothie cocktail-cake hybrid at least once in their lifetime.

If that time is today, Le Blue Cremerie is open from 5 to 9 pm Mondays to Thursdays and from 12:30 to 10 pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Until then, maybe these photos of the gigantic dessert plates can keep you satisfied:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Blue (@lebluedesserts)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Blue (@lebluedesserts)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Blue (@lebluedesserts)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Blue (@lebluedesserts)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Blue (@lebluedesserts)