This map shows you where to get Nutella goodies all across Montreal

We’ve all shoved spoonfuls of Nutella into our mouths when nobody was looking. It’s like the dessert variation of peanut butter. And peanut butter is already good.

For Montrealers looking to shove even more Nutella into their mouths, the hazelnut cocoa spread brand has released a map that chronicles where all the Nutella-based treats are across the island.

Currently, the Nutella est là! map has 165 restaurants in Quebec that dish out tasty Nutella treats.

Treats include Nutella cheesecake, chia pudding, banana waffles (classic), Nutella muffins, cakes, cookies, and ice cream.

The interactive Nutella map can be found right here.

