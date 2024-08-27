Ivan Demidov’s development is a hot topic among Montreal Canadiens fans. But according to his KHL coach, there’s no rush for the young talent to make the jump to the NHL.

Roman Rotenberg, the head coach of SKA Saint Petersburg, recently discussed the highly touted prospect’s future, citing conversations with Canadiens management.

“I discussed Demidov’s development with both the Montreal Canadiens management and the club’s president. The only one who wasn’t on the Zoom call was head coach Martin Saint-Louis,” Rotenberg revealed in a newly published interview with matchtv.ru.

The focus of the chat? Making sure Demidov’s path to the NHL is a smart one.

“There’s no point in Demidov going to the NHL until he’s ready to play on the first line. He needs to go step by step,” Rotenberg emphasized.

While many Habs fans are itching to see the talented winger, who was drafted fifth overall, don a Canadiens jersey, Rotenberg is preaching patience. He believes Demidov’s time in the KHL is crucial for his development, especially in terms of ice time.

“We’ll make Ivan a leader. When he proves it with his actions and plays on the first lines of SKA, scoring goals like he’s doing now on the Russian junior team, that will be a huge plus for everyone,” he said. “And then, Ivan will decide for himself what’s best for him.”

Although Demidov may technically be able to join the Habs as soon as Spring 2025 (depending on how the KHL playoff picture looks), there are concerns about moving the 18-year-old to North America too soon.

“There’s no point in going to Montreal’s fourth line or even to the AHL, where they can break your arms and legs. It’s a tough league. Hockey players travel there by bus, long distances. You know what the AHL is—they break a lot of guys in that league.”

With that said, as Demidov fulfills the final year of his Russian contract, both Rotenberg and Canadiens GM Kent Hughes seem comfortable with the player moving to Montreal next fall.

“His intention is to fulfill the one year left on his [KHL] deal and then come to North America,” said Canadiens GM Kent Hughes in an offseason press conference. “Assuming those facts remain the same, yes, I expect him to be here next year.”