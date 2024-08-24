The Montreal Canadiens will have two prospects representing the organization at the 14th annual NHLPA Rookie Showcase.

Defencemen Logan Mailloux and Lane Hutson were two of 33 players selected to take part in the event, which will be held at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Virginia. It will take place on Wednesday, September 4.

Seamus Casey will be taking part in the NHLPA’s Rookie Showcase on Sept. 4. The PA released their roster today.#NJDevils rookie camp opens on the 8th. pic.twitter.com/PTN9XyWCpZ — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) August 23, 2024

The annual event is aimed to showcase the NHL’s top young stars to fans. All players will take part in promotional events and will also get some time on the ice to show their skills to fans in attendance. There will be some elite young talent on display, including recent first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini.

Other Canadian teams who will be represented are the Vancouver Canucks (Jonathan Lekkerimaki), Edmonton Oilers (Olivier Rodrigue), and Toronto Maple Leafs (Easton Cowan).

Both Mailloux and Hutson are two of the top prospects in the Canadiens organization, and figure to be big parts of their blue line in the years to come.

Mailloux, 21, was selected 31st overall in the 2021 draft. The 21-year-old defenceman had himself a solid first season as a pro, registering 14 goals and 47 points in 72 games with Laval Rocket of the AHL. He also got in one NHL game, where he recorded an assist.

Hutson, meanwhile, looks to be a major draft steal. The 20-year-old was selected 62nd overall in 2022, mainly due to being undersized for a blue liner at 5-foot-10. In two seasons with Boston University, he scored 30 goals and 97 points in a combined 77 games.

After wrapping up his sophomore season with Boston University, Hutson joined the Canadiens for the final two games of the 2023-24 campaign. He appeared to be more than ready to play in the NHL, registering two assists while averaging nearly 23 minutes of ice time.

Despite the last few seasons proving tough, the Canadiens’ future is looking brighter by the day. Along with Mailloux and Hutson, they have some other great young talent in Juraj Slafkovsky, Cole Caufield, Nick Cousins, Alex Newhook, and Kaiden Guhle. They were also able to select Ivan Demidov fifth overall in the 2024 draft, and just recently acquired Patrik Laine from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

While they may still be a year or two away, this team suddenly looks like they could turn into a contender in the near future.