5 restaurant chains Quebecers wish would come here

Quebec is often the odd one out.

Whether it be for linguistic, political or even geographical reasons, things are just different here. The same is true for our restaurant chain selection.

Sure, we have tons of great local franchises like Frites Alors, Boustan, and La Belle Province, but there are a handful of American joints that have expanded North and avoided Quebec for one reason or another.

Here are five popular chains we’re still waiting for while the rest of Canada takes them for granted.

Carl’s Jr.

Aside from their steamy commercials, most people in Quebec are not very familiar with this American burger chain, which has over a dozen Canadian locations sprinkled throughout Alberta, BC, and Saskatchewan.

Apparently, it’s top notch.

Plus, “junior de carl” does have a nice ring to it.

Chick-fil-A

Any Quebecer who’s had Chick-fil-A out of the province knows just how unbelievably good its chicken and waffle fries are.

With quite a few locations sprinkled throughout Ontario, Chick-fil-A is continuing to expand throughout Canada, announcing an Alberta location set to open in 2025.

As of now, Quebec does not appear to be part of the plan.

Chipotle

Those of us who have ventured down to Plattsburgh, New York, to have Chipotle know just what we’re missing. Whether you go burrito or bowl, it’s simply one of the most satisfying and satiating fast food places around.

Sure, guac costs extra. But maybe if we didn’t have to drive so far, it might actually be worth it.

Jollibee

This Filipino fast food hot spot is the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world. With over 1,300 locations worldwide and 70 in North America, you’d think they might want to give Quebec a shot.

Apparently not.

Popeyes

If you’ve had Popeyes chicken, you’ll know that KFC — or PFK, in this case — simply does not compare.

Being a Louisiana chain, maybe Popeyes should look towards opening a location in another former French colony.