A petition regarding Premier Francois Legault’s decision not to grant Dawson College, Quebec’s primary anglophone CEGEP, the expansion they were seeking, has been garnering support from across the province.

With over 12,000 signatures, organizers of the initiative are hoping it’s enough to change the mind of government officials.

In February, Legault infamously shelved Dawson’s $100 million pavilion and medical clinic expansion to prioritize the province’s French-speaking CEGEPs. “It’s better to expand French colleges before adding capacity to Dawson,” he said in a press conference.

According to the office of local Member of the National Assembly Jennifer Maccarone, an online initiative to support Dawson students is currently the most popular petition in Quebec.

“If you support equal rights for students of English-language educational institutions, want Quebec to invest in upgrading the training of our future healthcare workers and would like to see a new community clinic in downtown Montreal, please sign the petition,” said Dawson Student Union President Alexandrah Cardona in a press release. “It’s last call to add your name and show your support for current and future students of Dawson and for the anglophone community of Quebec. We are also Quebecers!”

According to the Ministry of Higher Education, Dawson students lack 30% of the space they are entitled to. “The Montreal community, young people and all English-language institutions in Quebec are impacted by the decision to cancel Dawson’s infrastructure project,” says a press release provided by the CEGEP.

The deadline to sign is 11:59 pm on Tuesday, March 15.

On March 17, Maccarone plans to present the petition to the National Assembly, where a press conference will be held.

To sign the petition and/or learn more about the cause, click here.