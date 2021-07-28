Danault leaves Canadiens for Kings with $33M free agent deal

After six years with the Montreal Canadiens, Phillip Danault has found a new team.

The defensive-minded centre has signed a six-year contract worth $5.5 million per season with the Los Angeles Kings.

Though his numbers slipped last season with just 24 points (5-19-24) in 53 regular season games, Danault was a key contributor on a Habs team that made a surprise run to the Stanley Cup Final, despite only adding four points (1-3-4) in 22 playoff games.

Danault finished sixth in Selke Trophy voting for the second year in a row — a testament to his ability to shut down opposing star players.

The deal does come with risk for the Kings, as Danault turns 29 in February, and will be paid well until he’s 33. But for right now, this is a blow to the Canadiens lineup, which is already coping with the loss of Shea Weber due to injury.

Montreal did add two players in free agency earlier in the day, with Quebec-born players David Savard and Cedric Paquette signing with the Habs.