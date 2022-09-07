"It's about winning Stanley Cups": Canadiens' Dach on new contract

Kirby Dach made one thing clear on Wednesday: it’s championships over money with his new contract.

The Montreal Canadiens forward Dach inked a four-year contract earlier today, one that will carry a cap hit of $3.36 million over the next four seasons.

Dach, a former third-overall pick by Chicago, was traded to Montreal earlier this summer for a first and third-round pick in this past year’s draft.

Dach had 19 goals and 40 assists in 152 games over three seasons in the NHL, going 9-17-26 this past season in 70 games with Chicago. He hasn’t quite reached his high potential yet but knows that’s possible throughout this deal.

“If things all go well, and we’re sitting here at the end of two years, I might be leaving money on the table,” Dach admitted. “But at the end of the day, it’s about winning Stanley Cups and not about making a lot of money.”

Dach added that he wasn’t worried about not having a contract just over a month before the team’s season opener on October 13.

“My job is to just focus on hockey and train all summer,” Dach said. “[GM Kent Hughes] and the team and my agent go through that stuff. I’m excited to be here, and it’s a good first day, good skate, and it’ll be around the guys and getting used to the locker room and stuff and just really looking forward to the start of camp.”

As for a role in Montreal? Dach said he’s still figuring that out.

“I’ve talked to [head coach Martin St. Louis] a few times about just coming here and playing with an open mind and just being ready when one camp starts,” Dach said. “[I’m trying to] prove myself and just enjoy the game, play some good games and see kind of where that takes me.”