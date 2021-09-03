Do you and your friends have what it takes to solve a grisly crime in the streets of Montreal?

There’s a new “CSI: Montreal” experience coming on June 25, 2022, and you won’t want to miss it, especially if you’ve spent countless hours watching the CSI TV shows .

It’s the latest storyline from CluedUpp Games , which also brought games like “Witchcraft & Wizardry” and “ The Ripper ” to Canada .

The company’s founder, Tref Griffiths, said that their new mystery will leave players on the edge of their seats. “Be prepared to step in the shoes of a crime scene investigator as you navigate the streets to find clues to crack the case !” he said.

The game is like an outdoor escape room mixed with a little bit of roleplaying because you and your friends will become forensic experts. It’s optional to suit up in full PPE à la real-life investigators but definitely encouraged.

Expect to use your detective skills, codebreaking, and forensic techniques to follow the crime scene investigations. Players will use the CluedUpp app on their phones to play along.

So whether you’re more of a Gil Grissom, a Horatio Caine, or a Mac Taylor, you’ll want to grab up to five friends and get on the case. Groups of up to six need one ticket to join and they’re on sale now starting at $73. Plus, since it’s an outdoor event, you can even bring your dogs with you to help you solve the crime.