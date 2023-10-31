Everybody knows that October, Thursday, and 8 pm all give the same vibe… that things are about to get good. And Montreal’s new restaurant scene is the perfect example.

Offering updated looks to your favourites, fall menus, and brand-new spots altogether, these cozy Montreal restaurants are just the thing you need to know something good (and tasty!) is coming.

Old spot, new name, and a new look. Formerly known as Taverne Gaspar, it’s now simply Gaspar.

Serving up the same elevated French bistro-style menu that the city has come to know and love, this cozy, sleek spot is perfect as we head into the chilly season, especially given the innately cozy vibes from its location inside the historic Auberge du Vieux-Port.

Address: 89 rue de la Commune E

Phone: 514-392-1649

You can never have enough steakhouses in a city like Montreal, and Sel Noir is the latest to join the ranks of some iconic institutions.

Located in the prestigious Golden Square Mile, Sel Noir serves up expertly cut and cooked steaks with a perfectly curated wine and cocktail list in a space that combines the old-world glitz and glam of the neighbourhood with the swankiness of downtown Montreal.

Address: 1490 rue Sherbrooke O

From mixologist Andrew Whibley, who you may know from Cloakroom, and Chef Pablo Rojas, who you may know from Provisions, comes Bar Dominion, a new concept bringing a modern take on old-school cocktail culture and hotel bars.

Along with classic drinks and house creations, you can order from the menu consisting of small plates, a raw bar and a grill, including items for a little extra decadence, like oysters, lobster, and caviar.

Address: 1243 rue Metcalfe

Over in Verdun, LineMichel serves up a Montreal take on French soul food.

From Chef Denis Guiol Rodriguez, the menu is inspired by growing up in many countries around the world and the friends he made along the way, reflective of their various cultures and culinary traditions. It’s also Montreal’s first official “Franglais” restaurant, creating a bistro atmosphere complete with love and inviting of everyone.

Address: 3780 rue Wellington

Phone: 514-907-0816

Hang

Fall doesn’t just mean new spots but also fall menus from some of your favourite spots, like Hang, an upscale Vietnamese mixology bar and restaurant from JEGantic, the Montreal group behind such names as Boa Vida Yacht Club, The Farsides and Bord’Elle. Serving both lunch and dinner, you can get a taste of Vietnam at any time of the day.

Address: 686 rue Notre-Dame O

Phone: 514-910-2227