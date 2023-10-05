If there’s one cuisine in Montreal that has always provided delicious but cheap eats, it’s Lebanese.

And Ô Four in Milton-Parc is no exception, inviting guests to take their taste buds “on a journey to the land of the cedars.”

The first thing you notice when you walk in is how busy and bustling it is. But despite being full more often than not, it still feels very personal and personable, as if the team is welcoming you into their home instead of their business.

With seats inside and lots of space outside, it’s the perfect spot to grab a bite with friends or on your own, no matter the season.

After chatting with the team, I decided to try the famous chicken wrap, which I was told is by far one of the most popular items on the menu. It comes with grilled chicken, a mixture of shredded cheese, iceberg lettuce, pickles and garlic sauce, a staple and fan-favourite of Lebanese restaurants.

It says on the menu that it was “love at first bite,” and a big bite at that, thanks to the heaping portion. The wrap is $11.50 before tax, which works out to $13.23 with tax.

My boyfriend decided to try the manouche, a Levantine dish that can be compared to a pizza made with a dough base and topped with spices and other add-ons. Think of it as a pizza without the sauce. He decided to try the lahmeh bi ajjan, which comes with minced beef, tomato, onion and spices. This is $7 before tax, but he decided to add cheese for $2 before tax. This works out to $10.35 with tax.

Other items on the menu include quintessential cold dips, like moujadara and labneh, classic breakfasts, like Lebanese style eggs, and subs made on freshly baked kaaka, a Lebanese street bread, which is quite similar to a bagel, but instead of the hole being in the middle, it’s a little higher, giving it an almost handbag-like appearance. Everything is less than $15 before tax.

And if you want something for dessert, you can order a variety of sweet creations, like the chocoba, which is dough topped with melted milk chocolate hazelnut spread, marshmallows and banana, or the halawa, which is dough topped with halawa (sesame paste) and either hazelnut milk chocolate spread or banana.

Next time you’re in the neighbourhood, be sure to check out Ô Four for a cheap and delicious meal that will keep you coming back for more.

Address: 3452 Avenue Parc

Phone Number: 438-380-3869