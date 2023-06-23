Looking for the best of both worlds during your stay in Montreal?

We’ve got just the place.

Nestled in the heart of the Old Port is none other than Auberge du Vieux-Port, a charming boutique hotel that offers a perfect blend of historic elegance and modern comfort.

With its picturesque location, superb dining options, and impeccable service, here are a few reasons why it’s an ideal destination for visitors exploring the city and locals looking for a luxurious staycation.

Daily Hive was recently invited to spend a night at this historic inn.

And dare we say, there are few spots on the island that encapsulate the beauty and spirit of Montreal like this place.

Here’s what stood out to us.

Historic Elegance

Auberge du Vieux-Port’s 19th-century architectural beauty takes guests on a journey through time. In fact, the building dates back to 1882, when it operated as a warehouse for wine and spirits.

While it’s been operating as a hotel for the past three decades, that classical quality remains.

Every one of the hotel’s rooms and suites showcases the allure of Old Montreal with exposed brick walls, wooden beams, high ceilings, and unique antique furnishings.

It’s the kind of place you wouldn’t mind cozying up in on a rainy (or snowy) day.

With that said, these charming accommodations provide modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay, whether you opt for a cozy room with river views or a luxurious suite with a fireplace.

Dining options

Another highlight of Auberge du Vieux-Port is its exceptional dining scene.

Taverne Gaspar, a gastropub within the hotel, offers a warm and inviting atmosphere and some upscale pub grub. Inspired by French and British influences, the menu tantalizes with steak, poutine, burgers, and expertly crafted cocktails.

Also found within the large building is Pincette, a chic oyster and lobster bar with an upscale seafood menu.

Whether you’re there for brunch, lunch or dinner, the tastefully decorated dining room is bustling with colour and energy, making this spot a delight for both the eyes and the palate.

Diners also have the option to enjoy their meal outside when the weather permits.

Location

As one of the only hotels in the area that overlook the Fleuve Saint-Laurent, Auberge’s location is nothing short of convenient.

Just a short walk away from Saint Paul Street, many of Montreal’s historic and cultural treasures like the Bonsecours Market and Notre-Dame Basilica are right around the corner, along with various museums, art galleries, and boutiques.

The Auberge’s ritzy rooftop bar also offers some of the best views of the Old Port one can find.

Service

This hotel prides itself on its attentive and personalized service. And they would pass any hospitality test with flying colours.

Whether it’s arranging local tours, securing restaurant reservations, or organizing transportation, the dedicated staff goes above and beyond to enhance each visitor’s experience.

The author was hosted by Auberge du Vieux-Port.