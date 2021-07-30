You can get the COVID-19 vaccine at La Ronde this weekend

As the rollercoaster COVID-19 pandemic rages on, it might be very fitting to get the coronavirus vaccine at La Ronde.

On Friday and Saturday, Quebec’s biggest amusement park will be hosting a mobile public health vaccination clinic, administering doses of the vaccine.

The CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal says a vaccination station will be set up at the entrance of La Ronde.

“Take advantage of this quick and easy access to receive your first or second dose while having fun,” says a French tweet from the CIUSSS.

The mobile vaccination centre will be open from 10 am to 5 pm on Friday and Saturday. Public health says the initiative is to “avoid the fourth wave.”