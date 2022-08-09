A cavalcade of cuteness will be marching down Sainte-Catherine West in a few weeks.

After the success of the first edition of the Great Corgi Parade event last summer, the downtown event will return on September 10. And just like last year, the event will be a part of the four-day-long Shoni Market, which takes place in Shaughnessy between Guy and Atwater on September 8 to 11.

According to a Facebook event page, the Saturday “pawty” will begin at Percy-Walters dog park at 1 pm. It will be open to the public so anyone can enjoy the pooch procession. In case of heavy rain, the event will be rescheduled for September 11.

The day’s activities will play out as follows:

2:30 pm: Parade begins to a giant boom box stage

3 pm: Small party in front of the boom box

3:15 pm: Most stylish corgi contest on the stage in front of the boom box

3:45 pm: End of the contest and continuation of the pawty

As for the attendance, organizers are hoping to exceed last year’s crowd of 150 dogs. Their aim is to make the event the “biggest corgi pawty in Canada.”

Corgi parents are encouraged to register for the event by filling out this form.