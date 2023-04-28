5 colourful Montreal restaurants you need to check out before April ends

You’ve heard of April showers bring May flowers, but have you heard that Montreal’s most colourful restaurants are just the thing you need on a rainy day? Reflective of its people, Montreal’s restaurant scene is vibrant and dynamic and just the thing you need to get you through these dreary days ahead of summer.

Check out these colourful spots that will bring a little sunshine through the end of the month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atelier Marjorie (@ateliermarjorie)



Montreal’s premier high tea spot, Atelier Marjorie, will help you bloom in to the season with a little flair and a lot of fun thanks to its stunning flower wall. Enjoy a variety of pastries, like macarons, eclairs and tartlettes, or for something really special, take a cupcake decorating class. Savoury options are also available. And of course, an impressive tea collection.

Address: 2121 boul. St Laurent

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SoLIT Café (@solitcafe)



Montreal has its fair share of cafés, but this downtown spot is an experience-based, orange grove-inspired option. Dangling lights, vines and orange-like structures cover the ceiling and make you feel like you’ve stepped into a fairytale. You’ll find staples like sandwiches and salads, plus some SoLIT specialties, like a grilled cheese donut on the menu. You can also grab coffees and pastries and peruse the specialty grocery store.

Address: 2030 rue Mansfield

Phone: (514) 843-3333

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Blossom ✨ (@leblossom.sushi)



If there’s one spot that will give you springtime vibes, it’s Le Blossom, a sushi restaurant and sake bar in The Village. Sleek and vibrant like the Japanese culture after which it’s inspired, the restaurant is known for its stunning cherry blossom tree (known as “sakura” in Japanese) that anchors the space. The team wanted to bring together the tradition and the futuristic outlook of Japan, serving fresh, delicious and creative rolls.

Address: 1101 boul. de Maisonneuve E

Phone: (514) 379-3699

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Restaurant l’Avenue (@lavenueresto)



One of the city’s favourite brunch spots doesn’t just bring some colour and excitement to everyone’s favourite meal, but the restaurant is bright and funky with its graffiti and wall murals… even the bathrooms get in on the fun with their colourful lighting and spray paint.

As for the menu, you can grab elevated takes on the classics, like carrot cake pancakes, the SweetSavory + Crunchy eggs Benedict and the Saoudi Massoub Caramelized Banana, with panko-crusted and topped with bananas, dates, walnuts, and a coconut caramel sauce.

Address: 3612 rue Notre-Dame O, 922 Mont-Royal Ave E

Phone: (438) 387-3668, (514) 523-8780

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chez José Café (@chezjosecafebrunch)



Over in the Plateau, one of the city’s most eccentric neighbourhoods is Chez José Café, famous for its breakfast soups and sandwiches. It also just so happens to be Portuguese, so getting a pasteis de natas is a must.

Consisting of homemade family recipes, the team prepares everything with local ingredients and artisans from the Plateau. As for the restaurant, it’s wonderfully mismatched in fabrics and patterns that give the small space big character… Even the murals on the outside of the building are enough to put a smile on your face.

Address: 173 Duluth ave. E

Phone: (514) 663-2381