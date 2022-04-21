Looking to switch careers and make good money at a new gig too? You’re in luck, the City of Montreal is hiring for dozens of jobs, with one paying up to $183,000 per year.
The City is looking for full-time work across administrative, construction, and development sectors across the island.
Registration periods for these listed jobs opened in April and some expire at the end of May so you might want to get moving.
Here are some jobs you can grab at the City of Montreal that pay pretty dang well.
ARCHITECT
Salary: $68,076 to $108,733
Who should apply: If you are savvy at creating designs for new construction projects, the City of Montreal is looking for responsible for the development, implementation, and monitoring of urban planning. Montreal is asking for an architect who can “monitor practices, create innovative solutions and concepts to various programs” across the city.
HEAD OF SPORTS, RECREATION, AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT
Salary: $103,447 to $129,30
Who should apply: This administrative executive would be responsible for a diverse team of six employees whose mission is to “structure, develop, and promote” social development and sport services within the Montreal-Nord community.
Applicants are expected to “identify the direction of the borough” and develop the borough’s strategic plan that would be mapped out until 2025.
PROJECT MANAGER
Salary: $100,341 to $118,365
Who should apply: The project manager would become part of the “major partner projects section” in Montreal, says the listing, meaning working in collaboration with external and internal partnerships to carry out “major projects,” including the repair of the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel, the Turcot Interchange, and other “urban development projects.”
BOROUGH DIRECTOR
Salary: $146,433 to $183,044
The borough director will head a team of more than 430 employees and would be responsible for four departments across Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles:
- Land development
- Sports, leisure, and social development
- Department of public works
- Department of administrative services and registry
ENGINEER
Salary: $66,765 to $113,228
Who should apply: If you’d like to play an essential role in the realization of the largest and most complex construction and engineer projects in Montreal, this position could be the challenge you’re looking for.
Engineers for the City of Montreal will “plan, organize, control, and direct the various stages of development of multidisciplinary engineering projects, ranging from preliminary studies to plans and specifications for construction.”
HUMAN RESOURCES ADVISOR
Salary: $76,752 to $95,936
Who should apply: Montreal is looking for “high-level expertise and advisory” in occupational health and safety prevention where the main role will be the planning, implementation, and reporting of strategic occupational health and safety (OHS) activities.
FOREMAN/FOREWOMAN
Salary: $76,752 to $95,936
Who should apply: People interested in management can work for the city as a full-time foreman/forewoman. Montreal is looking for candidates to “manage the human, material, and financial resources” of several administrative units across the island who are expected to plan and organize teams across a variety of construction sectors.
PLANNING CONSULTANT
Salary: $64,644 to $108,732
Who should apply: Applicants will be responsible for analyzing and processing “various requests for regulatory authorization” of urban planning and development in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.
This list is accurate as of April 21, 2022