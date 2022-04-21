Looking to switch careers and make good money at a new gig too? You’re in luck, the City of Montreal is hiring for dozens of jobs, with one paying up to $183,000 per year.

The City is looking for full-time work across administrative, construction, and development sectors across the island.

Registration periods for these listed jobs opened in April and some expire at the end of May so you might want to get moving.

Here are some jobs you can grab at the City of Montreal that pay pretty dang well.

ARCHITECT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourisme Montréal (@montreal)

Salary: $68,076 to $108,733

Who should apply: If you are savvy at creating designs for new construction projects, the City of Montreal is looking for responsible for the development, implementation, and monitoring of urban planning. Montreal is asking for an architect who can “monitor practices, create innovative solutions and concepts to various programs” across the city.

Apply here

HEAD OF SPORTS, RECREATION, AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT

Salary: $103,447 to $129,30

Who should apply: This administrative executive would be responsible for a diverse team of six employees whose mission is to “structure, develop, and promote” social development and sport services within the Montreal-Nord community.

Applicants are expected to “identify the direction of the borough” and develop the borough’s strategic plan that would be mapped out until 2025.

Apply here

PROJECT MANAGER

Salary: $100,341 to $118,365

Who should apply: The project manager would become part of the “major partner projects section” in Montreal, says the listing, meaning working in collaboration with external and internal partnerships to carry out “major projects,” including the repair of the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel, the Turcot Interchange, and other “urban development projects.”

Apply here

BOROUGH DIRECTOR

Salary: $146,433 to $183,044

The borough director will head a team of more than 430 employees and would be responsible for four departments across Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles:

Land development

Sports, leisure, and social development

Department of public works

Department of administrative services and registry

Apply here

ENGINEER

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourisme Montréal (@montreal)

Salary: $66,765 to $113,228

Who should apply: If you’d like to play an essential role in the realization of the largest and most complex construction and engineer projects in Montreal, this position could be the challenge you’re looking for.

Engineers for the City of Montreal will “plan, organize, control, and direct the various stages of development of multidisciplinary engineering projects, ranging from preliminary studies to plans and specifications for construction.”

Apply here

HUMAN RESOURCES ADVISOR

Salary: $76,752 to $95,936

Who should apply: Montreal is looking for “high-level expertise and advisory” in occupational health and safety prevention where the main role will be the planning, implementation, and reporting of strategic occupational health and safety (OHS) activities.

Apply here

FOREMAN/FOREWOMAN

Salary: $76,752 to $95,936

Who should apply: People interested in management can work for the city as a full-time foreman/forewoman. Montreal is looking for candidates to “manage the human, material, and financial resources” of several administrative units across the island who are expected to plan and organize teams across a variety of construction sectors.

Apply here

PLANNING CONSULTANT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourisme Montréal (@montreal)

Salary: $64,644 to $108,732

Who should apply: Applicants will be responsible for analyzing and processing “various requests for regulatory authorization” of urban planning and development in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

Apply here

This list is accurate as of April 21, 2022