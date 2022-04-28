Chris Stapleton's sold-out Montreal show this weekend has been cancelled

Chris Stapleton’s sold-out Bell Centre show scheduled for this Saturday has been cancelled.

The American singer-songwriter took to social media to announce that a member of the band has tested positive for COVID-19 and that rescheduled shows will be revealed “soon.”

Subsequent shows in London and Ottawa have also been cancelled.

“We want you all to know this was not a decision we made lightly and we sincerely apologize to every ticket holder,” reads the social media statement.

The “Tennessee Whiskey” singer was supposed to appear with fellow country singer Elle King as part of Stapleton’s North American tour.