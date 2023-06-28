Cheap Eats: French-Style Cafe and Bistro Cafe Bazin in Westmount (PHOTOS)

Think that you can’t find cheap eats in Montreal’s most prestigious neighbourhoods? Think again!

Cafe Bazin from famed Montreal chefs Antonio Park and Bertrand Bazin is not only upscale and sophisticated but affordable, too.

The French-style patisserie and bistro serves a variety of pastries, sandwiches and fresh breads, all homemade and done in the traditional style. The space is meant to evoke a sense of warmth and invitation that makes you want to sit and watch the day pass by, yet a space you know will do the trick for those quick stops in the middle of your day.

We went to try the breakfast croissant with ham, cheddar, egg and mesclun, and the breakfast eggs plate served with your choice of eggs, bacon, potatoes, toast, jam and berries. The total came out to $10.20 and $12.50, respectively, plus tax.

The dishes were the perfect blend of light yet decadent, just as you’d expect from a French-style restaurant and made for the perfect way to start our day. The fact that we ate them on the newly opened terrasse made the experience that much better.

To drink, we got a cortado and a latte, which were the perfect pairing and brewed to perfection.

Of course, if you want to finish off with a sweet treat, you’ve come to the right place. From the classic, like scones and brownies, to French pastry staples, like Paris-Brest and mille-feuille, you can be sure you’ll find just the thing you’re craving.

Also on the menu is a breakfast burger, MTL Style Burger and Shakshuka, plus ready-made sandwiches and salads for those days you need to get a little Bazin magic to-go.

Cafe Bazin’s breakfast is served from Tuesday to Thursday from 8 to 11 am and from Friday to Sunday from 8 am to 3 pm.

Address: 380 ave. Victoria

Phone Number: (438) 387-3070