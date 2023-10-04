5 Montreal restaurants to check out in October to get into the fall spirit

October is a lot of people’s favourite month and it’s easy to see why: fall weather, festive holidays, and Montreal’s restaurant scene brings fresh new spots to discover.

It also keeps things fired up as the weather starts to cool down.

This month, be sure to check out cocktail events, new menus from some of your go-to Montreal spots, and new projects from familiar names.

Bon appétit , October!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Black Lagoon (@blacklagoonpopup)



October is here and Montreal is celebrating the spookiest season with Black Lagoon Pop-Up, stirring up potions and concoctions… of the cocktail variety.

Located at 132 Bar Vintage up in Ahuntsic and decked out in scream-worthy decor, from now until October 31, get into the Halloween spirit with a collection of drinks so good it’s scary.

Address: 132 rue Fleury Ouest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HAYAT (@hayat.montreal)



The latest project from the team behind Shay, Hayat opened in late September and is already making quite a splash in Old Montreal.

Offering the same concept of sharable plates, Hayat leans into the glitz and glam of the city’s most exciting neighbourhood, while creating a cozy and sophisticated atmosphere. The curated cocktail list makes for the perfect way to add a little something extra to your night.

Address: 131 rue de la Commune O.

Phone Number: (438) 380-5345

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Felix Sneakers + Espresso Bar (@felixboutique)



Also in Old Montreal is Felix Sneakers + Espresso Bar, which sells, you guessed it, sneakers and coffee.

Started by Francesco Abbruzzo and Thomas Vernis, Felix is bringing some street cred to the iconic rue Saint Paul. Aside from the impressive collection of kicks, the espresso machine is made to look like a box of fresh Nikes. Talk about swag.

Address: 205 rue Saint-Paul O.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fugazzi Pizza (@fugazzipizza)



You know Fugazzi for its pizza, but did you know that the Pointe Sainte-Charles location now also serves brunch?

The menu, created by Executive Chef Jérémie Falissard, features items like a cacio e pepe omelette, a porchetta benedict and lox, and pizza. Plus, Director of Beverage and Education Kate Boushel has curated a stunning selection of drinks to make everyone’s favourite meal even better.

Address:1886 rue Centre

Phone Number: (438) 522-7499

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pho Ly Quoc Su (@pholyquocsu.mtl)



Downtown you’ll find Pho Ly Quoc Su, a Vietnamese restaurant using only the finest of ingredients to make traditional dishes from the flavourful country with a modern twist.

Of course, on the menu, you’ll find dishes like pho, the iconic Vietnamese soup, which you can either build your own or order the special. A wagyu beef version is coming soon. To start, or on the side, grab fresh or fried rolls, and to finish it off, try the caramel flan. And no Vietnamese meal is complete without Vietnamese iced coffee, which is made with condensed milk.

Address: 1219 rue du Square-Philips

Phone Number: ‭(514) 861-7618‬