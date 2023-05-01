Cheap eats Montreal: Paninis and gelato at Lachine's Nonnina (VIDEO)

Eating cheap in Montreal may not be expensive, but the main ingredient is often priceless: love. Especially at the city’s many family-owned-and-operated spots, like Nonnina in Lachine.

“Nonnina” means “little grandmother” in Italian and just goes to show that no matter what language you speak, there’s nothing quite like grandma’s cooking.

Known for its authentic paninis, gelato and other Italian bites, the menu is incredibly affordable, with sandwiches ranging from the funghi at $10.95 to the steak pepperoni at $14.95. Salads and sides are also available to accompany the sandwiches, or can be combined to make a meal on their own.

We got the spicy chicken, which was $12.95 and came out to $14.89 after tax. It was the type of sandwich you could tell, that despite being simple and fresh, took years to perfect. The bread was light yet dense, and the flavours and combinations blended with ease.

Of course, being an Italian spot, we couldn’t resist getting a mid-day pick-me-up with a cup of coffee, which was just as delicious as you’d expect.

To satisfy your sweet tooth, take your pick of classics, like tiramisu and cannoli, plus some other sweet treats, like tarts and crème brûlée. Or grab a scoop of authentic gelato.

As for the space, it’s open and airy thanks to high windows and neutral decor. Exposed ceilings lean into the industrial vibes of the neighbourhood. In the back, you’ll find a mini market with specialty Italian products, both prepared and unprepared.

Outside, you’ll find terrace seating, so you can soak in the sunshine or head over to the nearby Parc René-Lévesque and enjoy your meal among the park’s stunning sculptures on the water.

Address: 1865 rue Notre Dame

Phone: (514) 639-7070