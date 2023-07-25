5 new Montreal restaurants to check out before July ends

There’s nothing quite like summer in Montreal when the restaurant and terrasse scene is in full form.

If it wasn’t good enough that you get to enjoy the city’s best season at your favourite spots, there are so many new places where you can get out and about, and truly soak up the local summer scene.

Here are some of the hottest new restaurants and bars in Montreal to check out before July ends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tzatzi-Qui | Cabane Grecque (@tzatziquimtl)



Leave it to Old Montreal to bring something new and exciting for the summer. Tzatziqui brings a Greek flair to the city’s most popular neighbourhood, with everything from the menu to the decor to the Greek hospitality.

On the menu, you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for from the land of the islands, like pita, seafood and, of course, Greek salad like you’ve never had before.

Address: 351 Place d’Youville

Phone Number: (514) 844-0466

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loïc Fortin (@loydvonrose)



Officially opened on July 14, l’infâme Tittle Tattle bar is a brand-new cocktail bar concept from Loïc Fortin… aka Lloyd from the first season of Netflix’s Drink Masters.

The space is where the famed mixologist says he can “can playfully explore and push boundaries of [his] craft.” So the next time you’re looking to raise a glass to the incredible cocktail scene in Montreal, you know where to go.

Address: 22 rue Saint-Paul E.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rose Orange (@roseorangemontre

It’s no secret that Montreal is filled with views galore, and one of the newest rooftop bars, Rose Orange, which opened on July 25, offers some of the most spectacular views of downtown and the skyline. Sip and soak in the gorgeous vantage point of our stunning city.

Address: 1 Place Ville Marie, 44th floor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Restaurant tabu 🇵🇪 🇧🇷 Gastronomie peruvienne et bresiliene (@restaurant_tabu)

Of all of the diverse cuisines one could find in the city, one that’s had a moment over the last several years (that shows no sign of stopping) is Peruvian, with newcomers to the scene like Tabu in Little Italy, which blends Peruvian and Brazilian plates. The space is as vibrant and warm as the South American country and the team serves all of the staples like ceviche and carnitas.

Address: 67 Beaubien E.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jules Bar & Vin (@julesbarmtl)



Owned by the same team as The Neighbors (who also manage Hom Bar downstairs), Jules Bar is all about creating a cozy, trendy and welcoming atmosphere.

The perfect spot for a fun night out with friends or a cozy date, Jules Bar caters to any and all occasions, ensuring everyone has an unforgettable experience from the moment you walk in until the last sip of your drink.

Address: 4005 rue Notre-Dame O.

Phone Number: (514) 710-7261