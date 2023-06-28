Ferrari teammates Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz recently attempted something that some people would deem harder than driving a Formula 1 car.

They tried to decode Québécois slang.

While in Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix earlier this month, the driving duo took part in a Shell Motorsport video to better understand some classic Quebec terms.

Here’s how they did.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shell Motorsport (@shellmotorsport)

Unsurprisingly, Leclerc, who is fluent in French, took the lead over his Spanish teammate, who is not, throughout the challenge. But as a team, they only truly guessed two of the following terms correctly:

“Chauffer le char”

“Attaque ta tuque avec de la broche”

“Aller Tanker”

“Lâche pas la patate”

“L’affaire est ketchup”

Leclerc’s favourite seemed to be “l’affaire est ketchup,” which is often said playfully when something is a done deal. “Oh, I like this one,” Leclerc exclaimed after hearing it. “Honestly, I love it here.”

The term seemed to resonate with the pair, who plan on using it the next time they finish P1 and P2 in a race.

“Let’s do first and second […], and on the podium, we say “l’affaire est ketchup,” Leclerc suggested.

Leclerc and Sainz concluded their time in Montreal with a decent race result, finishing in fourth and fifth, respectively.

As the F1 season rolls on, the Scuderia Ferrari teammates will soon hit the track for the Austrian Grand Prix on July 2.