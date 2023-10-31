Canadiens' Carey Price and family rock matching Barbie Halloween costumes

The family of Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has once again gone all out for Halloween.

In an Instagram post simply captioned “Hi Barbie,” Price’s wife, Angela, shared a photo of the family in full Barbie attire on Tuesday.

With Carey donning a cowboy Ken outfit, which was fitting given his Western roots, Angela went with the pink jumpsuit from the 2023 film. Meanwhile, their two daughters, Oliva and Millie, chose two more of Margot Robbie’s costumes.

Finally, Lincoln, the youngest of the bunch, was front and centre in a mini Ken costume that featured a denim jacket and muscle T-shirt.

This is not the first time the Price clan has made Halloween a family affair.

Over the years, they’ve shown off plenty of great outfits during their time in Montreal. Standouts include:

The cast of Star Wars in 2022.

Disney princesses in 2021.

The Wizard of Oz in 2020.

And characters from The Little Mermaid in 2019.

As for what Price is up to these days, the Anaheim Lake, BC, native, who is still a member of the Canadiens, currently resides in Kelowna.

In a recent interview, Price was asked about a knee injury that’s plagued him for multiple years and said he is unlikely to return to the game “barring a miracle.”

The longtime Habs netminder also expressed a lifelong allegiance to the team that drafted him in 2005.

“No matter what happens, I will be a Montreal Canadien for the rest of my life,” Price explained. “I am very proud of that.”