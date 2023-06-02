Caufield to sign 7 or 8-year Canadiens contract but he'll make less than Suzuki: report

According to an early morning report, Cole Caufield is willing to make a long-term commitment to the Montreal Canadiens.

As per TVA Sports’ Tony Marinaro, Caufield is likely to sign a seven- or eight-year extension, with the cap hit coming in cheaper than many may expect.

“Yesterday, I reported that I’m hearing Cole Caufield’s new contract with the Montreal Canadiens will NOT be more than Nick Suzuki’s cap hit of $7.875 million,” Marinaro wrote in a tweet. “Today, I was just informed talks progressing. All signs point towards a seven or eight year deal.”

Suzuki’s contract, for those wondering, was signed in October of 2021. He was given a maximum term of eight years for $63 million. At the time it was signed, he was coming off of a regular season in which he scored 15 goals and 41 points in 56 games while putting up seven goals and 16 points in 22 playoff outings.

For comparison’s sake, Caufield is coming off of a season in which he suited up for 46 games, scoring 26 goals and 36 points. While he isn’t as complete of a player as Suzuki, he is the more offensively gifted of the two. Being able to lock up the 22-year-old to a deal at or less than Suzuki’s cap hit would be some solid work by general manager Kent Hughes.

Though a shoulder surgery cut his season short, the Canadiens have to be thrilled by what they have seen from Caufield so far. The 15th overall pick from the 2017 draft is quickly emerging as a high-end goal scorer and is only continuing to get better. He, along with other young talent such as Suzuki, Kirby Dach, Justin Barron, and Kaiden Guhle, make up what looks to be a bright future for the Habs.