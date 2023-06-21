Carey Price's wife Angela explains why they're leaving Montreal

News that Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price and his family were leaving their home in the South Shore and moving to British Columbia struck a chord with the Habs fanbase this week.

Luckily, Price will return to the city — more often than you might expect.

Last week, the Habs netminder’s wife, Angela Price, appeared as a guest on the Drive By podcast, hosted by former radio personality Freeway Frank. In their conversation, the lifestyle blogger discussed the highs and lows that have come with raising children in the public sphere in the Mecca of hockey, along with her and Carey’s plans for the future.

Right before the Price Family moves out West @ByAngelaPrice joins me on Episode 118 of @realdrivebypodcast Check out the full episode on YouTube by clicking on the link in bio or listen anywhere you get your fav podcasts! #thedriveby #podcast #montreal #angelaprice #careyprice pic.twitter.com/oLKBPjumpK — Freeway Frank® (@freewayfrank) June 15, 2023

“It was always the plan to get back to BC. All our family’s over there as much as we have really loved our time in Montreal, that was always the plan,” she explained. “If Carey is done playing, we want to make the move sooner than later because the kids are getting older.”

Angela also said that she foresees frequent trips back to the city and that her husband will continue training and rehab for a knee injury that’s kept him out of NHL action for the better part of the past two seasons.

“He can continue his training and his rehab in Kelowna. And then we will often come back to Montreal. We have many plans to come back to Montreal,” she said. “Me and Carey both will be back in Montreal lots. He’s going to be here for training camp.”

While Angela revealed that there is a possibility that she and Carey purchase property in the city to conduct business and team-related affairs in the future, the big move, it seems, is primarily one for stability in the lives of their three children.

“It’s not like a goodbye forever, but the kids need to start their life in Kelowna and kind of be grounded in one place, I think.”