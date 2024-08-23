Canadiens were contenders in Yaroslav Askarov trade: report

Just days after acquiring Patrik Laine, Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes was reportedly close to being involved in another high-profile transaction.

After breaking the news that the Nashville Predators traded goaltender Yaroslav Askarov to the San Jose Sharks on Friday, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that multiple teams had shown interest in the highly touted prospect.

According to Friedman, both the Canadiens and New Jersey Devils were among the teams involved in talks to acquire Askarov, who had recently requested a trade from the Predators.

Heard a lot of different possibilities over the last week — including Montreal and New Jersey — but it’s the Sharks that get him — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 23, 2024

Upon making the trade announcement official it was revealed that San Jose acquired the Russian goalie, along with forward Nolan Burke and a 2025 third-round pick in exchange for forward David Edstrom, goalie Magnus Chrona, and a conditional first-round pick.

The Yaroslav Askarov sweeps are over. Welcome to San Jose!#TheFutureIsTeal — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) August 23, 2024

Askarov, 22, was selected 11th overall in the 2020 draft. He logged an impressive 1.47 GAA and .943 SV% over two games with Nashville last season.

While Habs fans would’ve likely been thrilled to bring him aboard (depending on the trade cost), the Canadiens are far from being in a goalie crisis.

In fact, last season, the Canadiens had the opposite issue carrying three goaltenders at the NHL level for much of the year. They cleared up space in the crease by parting ways with veteran netminder Jake Allen, dealing him to New Jersey ahead of the trade deadline.

As training camp approaches, Montreal is expected to keep their tandem of Samuel Montemebault and Cayden Primeau intact to start the season.