Canadiens' Xhekaj surprised that Leafs enforcer Reaves didn't retaliate after fight

Long before the season even started, many Montreal Canadiens fans anticipated defenceman Arber Xhekaj getting into it with Ryan Reaves, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ newest enforcer.

Those predictions came true when the two met for the first time this season at the Leafs’ home opener. Since then, both Xhekaj and Reaves have commented on the tussle that ended with the Canadiens rookie tackling the veteran to the ground.

While promoting his new partnership with Quebec burger chain La Chambre on Wednesday, Xhekaj was once again asked about the incident.

“That one was a bit of a scrambly fight,” the 22-year-old explained. “There was not too much technique going on.”

Ryan Reaves vs. Arber Xhekaj pic.twitter.com/bcNByIDprQ — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 11, 2023

Xhekaj also commented on Reaves’ recent complaint that he was “jumped” by him.

“Obviously if the fight doesn’t go your way, you’re gonna want a rematch, so it’s okay, whatever,” said Xhekaj, adding that it’s not on his mind at the moment. “We don’t play [the Leafs] until March.”

When asked if he was surprised that Reaves didn’t retaliate or try to initiate a second bout in the game, Xhekaj said, “Maybe a little bit.”

“He didn’t come say anything, didn’t hit me at all after that,” he added. “But it’s just a game.”

Customers at La Chambre can now purchase a smash burger called “The Sheriff,” which is named after one of the 6-foot-4 blueliner’s many aliases.

Xhekaj, who’s become a fan favourite since arriving in Montreal as an undrafted prospect last season, says he’s grateful that people acknowledge and respect what he brings to the team.

“My whole life I’ve waited for this moment. To see people actually appreciating what I do, it’s amazing,” he explained.

And while he may be one of the toughest players in the league, the Hamilton native has gotten a little help on the physical front, meeting with former Canadiens enforcer Georges Laraque on multiple occasions.

“He talked to me a little about some advice he had to not get punched in the face,” Xhekaj explained, chuckling. “He’s a good guy and I really appreciate his words.”