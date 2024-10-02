Canadiens' Xhekaj avoids suspension after questionable hit: report

If there’s one word to describe the preseason of Montreal Canadiens defenceman Arber Xhekaj, it would probably be “busy.”

After an eventful Saturday circus between the Leafs and Canadiens, things went off the rails once again in Tuesday’s preseason matchup between Montreal and the Ottawa Senators.

As goals, penalties, and injuries racked up for both sides, Xhekaj seized the opportunity for an open-ice hit in the third period and took a run at Tim Stutzle.

The 23-year-old’s massive body check left his opponent dazed and bloodied, earning him a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct.

The Xhekaj hit on Stutzle. pic.twitter.com/Kzq9h8GJvr — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 2, 2024

Given the questionable nature of the positioning of the hit, many assumed that Xhekaj would be facing a suspension or (at the very least) a fine for his actions. But apparently not.

As per a Wednesday morning X post from NHL insider Frank Seravalli, there is not expected to be supplemental discipline for Xhekaj from the league.

No final determination yet, but not expecting any supplemental discipline for #GoHabsGo Arber Xhekaj for his hit on #GoSensGo Tim Stutzle last night. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 2, 2024

Had things gone the other way, it would be the second time in a few days that Xhekaj was penalized off the ice.

The 6-foot-4 blueliner raised eyebrows on Saturday when he targeted Leafs forward Cedric Pare for his role in a knee-on-knee collision earlier in the game that injured new Canadiens winger Patrik Laine.

Xheakj, 23, laid a beating on Pare and was later assessed a $3,385.42 fine by NHL Player Safety.

On the cusp of entering his third NHL season, Xhekaj, who went undrafted, has logged 23 points over 95 games with the Canadiens. The Hamilton native led the Habs in penalty minutes in both the 2022-23 (101 PIM) and 2023-24 (81 PIM) campaigns.