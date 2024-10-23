SportsHockeyCanadiens

Canadiens fans want Xhekaj back in lineup after dirty hit on Barron

Oct 23 2024, 2:43 pm
Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports | RDS

After a rough start to the season, Montreal Canadiens defenceman Arber Xhekaj has found himself a healthy scratch for two consecutive games. And despite the enforcer being a favourite among the Habs’ faithful, many are beginning to get the impression that his days in Montreal are numbered.

However, with fellow Canadiens defenceman Justin Barron sidelined after taking a nasty elbow from New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba during Tuesday night’s loss at the Bell Centre, Xhekaj’s physical presence and gritty play might have been exactly what the team needed.

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski said there’s no supplemental discipline expected on the hit.

 

Canadiens fans have since taken to social media to voice their frustrations over the 23-year-old being benched.

Some argued that the Trouba incident wouldn’t have happened if No. 72 had been on the ice.

And with former Canadiens tough guy Georges Laraque recently going on a radio rant about how Xhekaj could soon be traded, many share his suspicion that the player is not well-liked by head coach Martin St. Louis.

While it’s not necessarily personal, Xhekaj, who led the Habs in penalty minutes last season, and the bench boss probably don’t have the same hockey philosophy.

Xhekaj is the first to admit that his game isn’t where it should be these days. The Hamilton native, who has gone without a point through five games, opened up about his inconsistent play with reporters last week.

“I haven’t been too happy with my game so far,” he said. “I’ve been a little inconsistent so I gotta fix that… I feel like I’ve been in my own head a little bit and haven’t been myself.”

While it’s in the nature of Montreal fans to jump to dramatic conclusions, some have taken a more “chill” approach, pointing out that it’s just two games in the grand scheme of things.

Riding a record of 2-4-1, the Canadiens will have a few days off before they hit the ice against the St. Louis Blues this Saturday.

All eyes will be on their defensive pairings until then.

