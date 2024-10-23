Canadiens fans want Xhekaj back in lineup after dirty hit on Barron

After a rough start to the season, Montreal Canadiens defenceman Arber Xhekaj has found himself a healthy scratch for two consecutive games. And despite the enforcer being a favourite among the Habs’ faithful, many are beginning to get the impression that his days in Montreal are numbered.

However, with fellow Canadiens defenceman Justin Barron sidelined after taking a nasty elbow from New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba during Tuesday night’s loss at the Bell Centre, Xhekaj’s physical presence and gritty play might have been exactly what the team needed.

Trouba just bulldozes Justin Barron with Xhekaj sitting in the press box#GoHabsGo #NYR pic.twitter.com/kLfuVEOohM — RGF (@rgfray1) October 23, 2024

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski said there’s no supplemental discipline expected on the hit.

While the hit got its share of scrutiny last night, I'm told no supplemental discipline from the NHL Dept. of Player Safety for @NYRangers Jacob Trouba for his check on @CanadiensMTL Justin Barron. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) October 23, 2024

Canadiens fans have since taken to social media to voice their frustrations over the 23-year-old being benched.

Some argued that the Trouba incident wouldn’t have happened if No. 72 had been on the ice.

I don't know how many damn times I need to say this. If Xhekaj is in the lineup, that doesn't happen. #GoHabsGo — Simon Holmes 🇨🇦 (@MTLSimon11) October 23, 2024

That’s exactly why you don’t sit Xhekaj. — Patrick Tallon (@PatrickETallon) October 23, 2024

Xhekaj should play tonight…

I don't get it Marty…@CanadiensMTL — Jeff {Loyal Habs} Boivin (@lagwagon1979) October 22, 2024

And with former Canadiens tough guy Georges Laraque recently going on a radio rant about how Xhekaj could soon be traded, many share his suspicion that the player is not well-liked by head coach Martin St. Louis.

I don’t like the way they’re handling the Arber Xhekaj situation; if they’re going to use him like that, they should trade him. He’s a very useful player for the team. But you can see and feel that Martin St. Louis doesn’t like him, or at least that’s the impression he gives me — manuNar6 🏀 (@LeSB85) October 22, 2024

While it’s not necessarily personal, Xhekaj, who led the Habs in penalty minutes last season, and the bench boss probably don’t have the same hockey philosophy.

I fear that St-Louis will chase Arber Xhekaj out of Montreal, the same way Julien chased Deslaurier out. Like (too) many fans, he doesn't seem to see the benefits of having that kind of player in the line-up. There, I said it.#GoHabsGo #Habs pic.twitter.com/YUHfRTJs8K — JD Lagrange (@JD_Lagrange) October 22, 2024

Xhekaj is the first to admit that his game isn’t where it should be these days. The Hamilton native, who has gone without a point through five games, opened up about his inconsistent play with reporters last week.

“I haven’t been too happy with my game so far,” he said. “I’ve been a little inconsistent so I gotta fix that… I feel like I’ve been in my own head a little bit and haven’t been myself.”

While it’s in the nature of Montreal fans to jump to dramatic conclusions, some have taken a more “chill” approach, pointing out that it’s just two games in the grand scheme of things.

Hear me out. Arber Xhekaj is a good NHL player with tremendous potential & rare assets. I want him as a Habs forever Fans acting like at 23 he’s already above being benched, you’re setting him up to ask for a trade with all this hype Just chill, he’ll be ok #GoHabsGo — Kathy (@gallymeroreboot) October 22, 2024

I just feel like there’s a reason behind it. One we don’t know. And I’m okay with that. — Lydia, the Habby Momma 🥥🌴 (@HabbyMomma) October 22, 2024

Riding a record of 2-4-1, the Canadiens will have a few days off before they hit the ice against the St. Louis Blues this Saturday.

All eyes will be on their defensive pairings until then.