Montreal Canadiens fans were a little surprised when undrafted defenceman Arber Xhekaj cracked the team’s 23-man NHL roster last season.

They were even more surprised when he laid out big hits with ease and took on some of the league’s most intimidating tough guys, winning the majority of his nine regular-season fights.

His reputation of protecting his teammates and not backing down even earned him a new nickname among Canadiens fans: The Sheriff.

Now, other teams in the Atlantic Division have added some muscle to their roster, including Montreal’s historic rival, the Toronto Maple Leafs, who signed enforcer Ryan Reaves to a three-year, $4.05 million deal over the offseason.

The Habs and Leafs will play their first of three consecutive preseason games against each other on Friday. And with both Xhekaj and Reaves in the lineup, fans are expecting things to get physical.

Xhekaj commented on his potential opponent while talking to reporters after practice on Friday.

“Obviously he’s a physical player,” Xhekaj said when asked about Reaves. “I’m a physical player. So I don’t know, we might run into each other a few times… we’ll see.”

The 22-year-old, who recently underwent shoulder surgery, mentioned that he’ll be more keen on picking his battles this year, but will not hesitate to stand up for teammates.

“If the team needs something then I’m there to step up,” the 6-foot-4 blueliner explained. “If we’re getting picked on, we’re getting bullied out there — I’m going to step up. It’s all about the team for me.”

And while he’s already a fan favourite, he has not been quick to assume he has a spot on the opening night roster just yet — especially with the Habs possessing one of the league’s best defensive prospect groups.

“Every young guy’s playing really good, man,” Xhekaj said. “I’m playing to make this team.”