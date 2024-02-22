The Montreal Canadiens made a pair of roster moves on Thursday, first claiming forward Colin White off waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Shortly afterwards, the Canadiens sent forward Brandon Gignac back down to the AHL, placing him on waivers “for the purpose of a loan to the Laval Rocket.”

The Canadiens have claimed forward Colin White off waivers (Pittsburgh) and have placed forward Brandon Gignac on waivers for the purpose of a loan to the Laval Rocket.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/TpbjRgDSAj — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 22, 2024

Drafted 21st overall by the Ottawa Senators back in 2015, White has zero points over 11 games with Pittsburgh this year. Over a 21-game AHL stint with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the centre has five goals and 10 points.

He will make his Canadiens debut tonight against his former team.

Colin White fera ses débuts avec les Canadiens ce soir à Pittsburgh Colin White will make his Canadiens debut tonight in Pittsburgh#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 22, 2024

The 27-year-old’s most productive NHL campaign came in 2018-19 when he netted 14 goals and 41 points over 71 games with Ottawa.

Meanwhile, Gignac signed a two-year two-way contract with the Habs earlier this month. Leading the Laval Rocket with 14 goals and 42 points this season, the 26-year-old earned his first call-up in five years just a few days later.

He netted one goal and no assists over his seven-game tryout with Montreal.

Other teams will have until 2 pm ET tomorrow to claim Gignac. If not, he will report back to the Rocket.