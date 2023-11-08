Canadiens value increased more than $500M over past year: report

While it’s been a rough couple of years for the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL standings, things look to be going swimmingly on the financial side.

According to a new report from Sportico, Montreal’s franchise is now worth $2.27 billion, making them the third-most valuable in the NHL. The figures include ownership stakes in real estate, venues, TV networks, and team-related holdings.

The Canadiens also saw a 33% increase in value over just one year, as they were given a valuation of $1.7 billion in November of 2022.

The Molson family famously purchased the Canadiens back from George Gillett in 2009 for an estimated $550 million, which means that the club’s value has more than quadrupled in value over the past 14 years.

🚨 NHL VALUATIONS 🚨 The average @NHL team is worth an estimated $1.31 billion with franchises in Toronto, New York, and Montreal all worth more than $2.25 billion.

Meanwhile, at a whopping $2.65 billion, Montreal’s rival, the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have not won the Stanley Cup for nearly six decades, have the highest valuation in the league. The New York Rangers are a close second with a valuation of $2.45 billion.

Unsurprisingly, the Arizona Coyotes were deemed the least valuable franchise in the league at $675 million, which is substantially lower than the estimated league average of $1.31 billion.

According to Sportico, to derive the fair market value of the 32 NHL franchises, it “calculated each team’s revenue, relying on publicly available information and financial records—as well as interviews with those knowledgeable of team finances, including nine sports bankers and lawyers who actively work on NHL transactions.”