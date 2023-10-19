Canadiens' update on Guhle injury status provides fans with a little relief

After it was revealed that Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach would be out for the whole season after sustaining a serious lower-body injury, both fans and players took the news hard.

Things seemed to go from bad to worse when defenceman Kaiden Guhle left Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild in discomfort.

And with Montreal being one of the NHL’s most injured teams over the past two years, many had reason to to suspect the worst.

Luckily, though, Guhle’s injury is not in the same category as his teammate’s.

According to the latest update from the Canadiens, the 21-year-old, who missed practice on Thursday, is “day to day” with an upper body injury.

Le défenseur Kaiden Guhle est aux prises avec une blessure au haut du corps. Son cas est évalué quotidiennement. Defenseman Kaiden Guhle is day to day with an upper-body injury. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 19, 2023

There may not be a timeframe for his exact return, but at least we can rule out the notion of the key blueliner being out for the entire year.

More to come…