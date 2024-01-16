In their first trade of 2024, last Thursday, the Montreal Canadiens acquired forward Filip Cederqvist from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for future considerations.

Less than 48 hours later, the 23-year-old debuted with the Laval Rocket, replacing Joshua Roy, who the Canadiens recalled on Friday night.

While excited for a new opportunity within the same AHL division, the former Rochester Americans winger admits that being traded from the team that drafted him (fifth round, 143rd overall) in 2019 came as a bit of a surprise.

“The last couple of games there in Rochester, I’ve been scratched, so I had a feeling that something was maybe gonna happen,” Cederqvist told Daily Hive after practice on Tuesday. “When Montreal traded for me, it was kind of a shock, to be honest.”

Nevertheless, Cederqvist was delighted when he learned which organization he was joining.

“I’m very grateful to be here, and I was so happy when I heard I was going to Montreal,” he said. “They called me right after and just explained that they wanted me. It felt very nice.”

Rocket head coach J.F. Houle was quick to utilize the Sweden native’s six-foot-three frame, placing him on a line with fellow physical forwards Lucas Condotta and Gabriel Bourque in Saturday’s 4-1 win against the Manitoba Moose.

“He fit right in pretty easily. He played on a line where we expect guys to be physical and play sound defensively. He did just that,” Houle explained. “He didn’t make many mistakes. He got on the forecheck. He had some good o-zone time, protecting the puck around the boards.”

Houle, pleased with Cederqvist’s game so far, also expects the player to be useful in the team’s ongoing push for a playoff spot.

“We’re really pleased with what we saw the last week here with him. We’ll see if he can get some consistency to his game. If that’s the case, I’m sure it can help us.”

As for Cederqvist, who netted nine goals and 20 points in 55 AHL games last season, he seems happy not to have to play in front of the Rocket’s passionate fanbase as a visitor anymore.

“It’s always hard to play against Laval, especially here with the crowd and the energy they’re bringing… So to be on the other side on Saturday was a great feeling.”