Canadiens tease possible alternate jersey with Nick Suzuki bobblehead

With over 100 years of history behind them, the Montreal Canadiens have unveiled a vast array of uniform designs over the years.

There were quite a few one-hit wonders before the Habs found something to stick with for good, but it’s always exciting to look back at the colourful past. Many of Montreal’s vintage jerseys were brought back during the team’s centennial season in 2009, only to be locked back into the vault.

Over the past week, though, some fans have begun speculating about whether a familiar favourite could be returning.

The Canadiens recently shared a promotional image for their upcoming Nick Suzuki bobblehead night, which will take place when the Canadiens play the Seattle Kraken on December 4.

The bobblehead design features the Canadiens captain in the team’s very first jersey from 1909, which features a white “C” crest on a blue and white uniform. The bobblehead version of Suzuki is also wearing brown gloves for that extra-vintage touch.

As fans on Reddit speculated whether the jersey might make a comeback, some users took the chance to express their love or distaste for the jersey.

“I love this jersey so much I truly hope so,” one wrote when asked if they thought it was returning.

Another comment simply read, “please no more blue.”

“That would be the worst leak in NHL history,” another wrote, poking fun at it being a badly kept secret if true.

The last time the Habs wore the jersey was in November 2009 in a game against the Detroit Red Wings.

While the Canadiens have not made any official announcements about a third jersey this season, the game does fall on the 114th anniversary of the team’s inception. As a result, wearing the original sweater would be fitting.