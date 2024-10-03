Canadiens considered signing Marc-Andre Fleury in the offseason

With new episodes dropping each week, Crave’s new documentary series on the Montreal Canadiens’ 2023-24 season has been offering fans a captivating behind-the-scenes look at the team’s rebuilding efforts.

Episode 6, released earlier this week, shines a spotlight on the Canadiens’ attempts to manage their crowded goaltending situation, which saw three netminders on the NHL roster for much of last season.

One of the key moments in the episode features Canadiens GM Kent Hughes weighing his options before trading veteran goalie Jake Allen to the New Jersey Devils. Hughes considered holding off on the move until the summer, revealing in a private meeting with executive VP Jeff Gorton that he had also toyed with the idea of signing veteran goaltender Marc-André Fleury.

“It doesn’t stop us from doing Jake in the summer and signing somebody like Fleury,” Hughes remarked, hinting at a possible big-name replacement for Allen.

Gorton agreed with Hughes’ approach, suggesting Allen might fetch more value on the market in the offseason. “I do think Jake could be more marketable in the summer because it’s one year left [on his contract] and he is a first-class, hard-working, good guy in the room,” Gorton added.

Ultimately, the Canadiens accepted the Devils’ offer of a conditional third-round pick in exchange for Allen. As for Fleury, the NHL’s oldest active goalie, he re-signed with the Minnesota Wild and is expected to retire at the end of the 2024-25 season, putting an end to the brief speculation of him joining his hometown team.

The episode also touched on the heavy trade talks surrounding defenceman David Savard. Hughes mentioned that several teams had expressed interest, but any potential deal would require a large return.

“There’s a couple teams in on Savard. It requires a first-round pick and we’re on hold until we know more,” he explained.

Despite the speculation, Savard remains a key figure on Montreal’s blue line. But while he expressed his desire to stay with the Canadiens, his leadership and experience could once again make him a trade target leading up to the 2025 deadline.