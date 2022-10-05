Canadiens fans will soon be challenged with in-game escape room

While it’s already hockey’s most electrifying building, the Bell Centre is about to get more exciting. On Wednesday the Montreal Canadiens announced that they would be adding an immersive escape room into the in-game experience this season.

According to a team press release, the “Bell Canadiens Escape” — a first-of-its-kind concept — will “test the mettle of four fans who will not only be under pressure to get to their seats with the on-ice action starting but do so under the gaze of the 21,000+ in attendance.”

Here’s how it will work.

After being introduced to the Bell Centre crowd on the scoreboard prior to puck drop, four participants will be locked into the Habs-themed room with 30 minutes to solve a variety of Canadiens-themed puzzles.

As they attempt to crack the code, fans in attendance will eavesdrop on their progress with a “live look-in” on the scoreboard early in the game. Upon escaping the room or being released after 30 minutes, the four participants will make their way to seats inside the arena to enjoy the rest of the game. They will then be presented with an “I ESCAPED!” or “I FAILED” T-shirt depending on how they did.

If you thought escape rooms were stressful before, imagine how intense they’ll be when an arena full of people scrutinizes your every move.

“This is one of the most original concepts we’ve ever unveiled to create unique experiences for our fans,” said France Margaret Belanger, President of Sports and Entertainment for Groupe CH. “We salute the brave souls who will add the pressure of solving an escape room – with the crowd watching – before getting to their seats.”

The first in-game escape room event is set to take place on the Habs’ home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs on October 12.

With fewer than 30 packages available, tickets for the experience are already up for sale. For more details, and a link for purchase, fans can visit canadiens.com/escape.