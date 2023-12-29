Canadiens fans debate if hit to Slafkovsky's head is suspension-worthy

The third period of last night’s matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes ended on a sour note for the visiting team for multiple reasons.

Tying the game very early in the final frame, the Canadiens fell apart in the last seven minutes, allowing a goal (along with a late empty-netter) and losing one of their key forwards.

After taking a hit from Hurricanes forward Stefan Noesen, Habs winger Juraj Slafkovsky left the game in discomfort to consult with the concussion spotters.

As the replay indicates, Noesen appears to have hit the 19-year-old in the head with his elbow.

Despite the nature of the hit, no penalty (minor or major) was called on the play.

Slafkovský has gone to the dressing room following this hit from Noesen. pic.twitter.com/ODCSrjqUkI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 29, 2023

After the game, fellow Canadiens forward Josh Anderson provided a brief but hopeful update on his teammate’s condition, revealing that Slafkovsky was in good spirits.

“I talked to him a little bit after and he said he was okay, so we’ll see,” Anderson said.

It was later revealed that Slafkovsky passed the concussion tests. While not in the clear just yet, that is a good sign.

But concussion or not, a debate has since broken out about whether Noesen is worthy of a suspension.

Some X users have argued that since Noesen targets the head, he should be suspended.

That’s a hit to the head. Noesen gets away with it. NHL not doing enough to protect players… once again. . — Rick Springhetti (@Rick1042) December 29, 2023

It was a hit to the head pure and simple. Nhl Player safety needs to look at it. If it wasnt a hit to the head the spotters would not have forced Slaf off for concussion protocol. Noesen did the same to Dvorak last season. He aims for the head — Robert S (@rob888s) December 29, 2023

Others pointed out his history of targeting players.

If Stefan Noesen, with his history, doesn't get a suspension for that hit on Slafkovsky—after skating away without even a penalty—then he needs to answer for it on March 7. — Warren Layberry (@warrenlayberry) December 29, 2023

One Hurricanes fan even chimed in, agreeing that the hit was not clean.

no it’s okay … canes fan and I love noesen but I don’t think that was a clean hit 😔 — rose (@R00SARINA) December 29, 2023

Meanwhile, a Habs supporter argued the opposite but expressed disappointment in Montreal’s players not doing more to stand up for their teammates.

Watched the Slafkovsky hit a few more times. Noesen won't get anything. Technically, a clean hit, but right on the line, in my opinion. Warranted a team response. I'm much more disappointed that they just stood there afterwards, and did nothing. — Mike Veenie (@fnveenie) December 29, 2023

A couple of X users have even begun speculating about how many games Noesen would receive in a suspension.

I’m gonna guess 3 games for Noesen — Jaiden Panici (@Jaiden_Panici) December 29, 2023

One remarked that had NHL star Connor Bedard been on the receiving end of the hit the suspension would be far greater.

if noesen did that to bedard he would never play again — simona hrncirikova (@shrncirikova) December 29, 2023

No matter how this all shakes out, let’s hope Slafkovsky did not sustain any serious damage and is cleared to play soon.

As for any unsettled animosity, the Canadiens will play the Hurricanes once again on March 7.