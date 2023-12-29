SportsHockeyCanadiens

Canadiens fans debate if hit to Slafkovsky's head is suspension-worthy

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Dec 29 2023, 3:32 pm
Canadiens fans debate if hit to Slafkovsky's head is suspension-worthy
@Sportsnet/X

The third period of last night’s matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes ended on a sour note for the visiting team for multiple reasons.

Tying the game very early in the final frame, the Canadiens fell apart in the last seven minutes, allowing a goal (along with a late empty-netter) and losing one of their key forwards.

After taking a hit from Hurricanes forward Stefan Noesen, Habs winger Juraj Slafkovsky left the game in discomfort to consult with the concussion spotters.

As the replay indicates, Noesen appears to have hit the 19-year-old in the head with his elbow.

Despite the nature of the hit, no penalty (minor or major) was called on the play.

After the game, fellow Canadiens forward Josh Anderson provided a brief but hopeful update on his teammate’s condition, revealing that Slafkovsky was in good spirits.

“I talked to him a little bit after and he said he was okay, so we’ll see,” Anderson said.

It was later revealed that Slafkovsky passed the concussion tests. While not in the clear just yet, that is a good sign.

But concussion or not, a debate has since broken out about whether Noesen is worthy of a suspension.

Some X users have argued that since Noesen targets the head, he should be suspended.

Others pointed out his history of targeting players.

One Hurricanes fan even chimed in, agreeing that the hit was not clean.

Meanwhile, a Habs supporter argued the opposite but expressed disappointment in Montreal’s players not doing more to stand up for their teammates.

A couple of X users have even begun speculating about how many games Noesen would receive in a suspension.

One remarked that had NHL star Connor Bedard been on the receiving end of the hit the suspension would be far greater.

No matter how this all shakes out, let’s hope Slafkovsky did not sustain any serious damage and is cleared to play soon.

As for any unsettled animosity, the Canadiens will play the Hurricanes once again on March 7.

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canadiens
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop