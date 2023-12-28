Canadiens defenceman back from injury, forward sent down

The Montreal Canadiens revealed a roster change on Thursday ahead of their road game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Now recovered from an injury he sustained in a November 18 game, the Canadiens activated defenceman Jordan Harris off IR this morning.

Les Canadiens ont retiré le nom du défenseur Jordan Harris de la liste des blessés et cédé l’attaquant Emil Heineman au Rocket de Laval. The Canadiens have activated defenseman Jordan Harris off IR and have loaned forward Emil Heineman to the Laval Rocket.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/3p2eX9hBm2 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 28, 2023

In doing so, they also sent down forward Emil Heineman to the Laval Rocket.

Harris, who has recorded three assists in 16 games this season, is one of multiple Habs blueliners who sustained injuries over the past few months.

With the likes of Arber Xhekaj, David Savard, and Chris Wideman also being out for extended periods, the likes of Jayden Struble, Gustav Lindstrom, and Mattias Norlinder were all called up to fill holes in Montreal’s lineup.

As for Heineman, who was recalled after the Habs placed Tanner Pearson on IR, the 22-year-old Swede made his NHL debut shortly before the holiday break. He recorded no points over two games.

While both the Canadiens (15-13-5) and Hurricanes (18-13-4) hover around Eastern Conference wildcard spots, the two teams will face off tonight at PNC Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET.