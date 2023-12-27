Canadiens unveil new Pride logo amidst NHL jersey ban

With their annual Pride Night coming up on January 15, the Montreal Canadiens revealed their newest multi-coloured logo on Wednesday.

The unique take on the classic CH emblem features a variety of shapes, such as a rainbow and sun, within colour blocks of green, purple, yellow, red, and orange.

The Canadiens will celebrate diversity and inclusion as part of Pride Night presented by @scotiabank on January 15! Tickets ↓ #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 27, 2023

Presented by Scotiabank ahead of the Canadiens’ home game against the Colorado Avalanche, this year’s Pride Night is expected to be a little different than seasons past.

That’s mainly due to a decision made by the league earlier this year.

After multiple NHL players decided not to participate in Pride Night activities last season, commissioner Gary Bettman called the jerseys “a distraction.”

“I’ve suggested that it would be appropriate for clubs not to change their jerseys in warmups because it’s become a distraction and taking away from the fact that all of our clubs, in some form or another, host nights in honour of various groups or causes,” Bettman said. “We’d rather they continue to get the appropriate attention that they deserve and not be a distraction.”

The league responded by banning special warmup jerseys (including military and Hockey Fights Cancer) of any kind back in June.

As a result, teams are no longer allowed to wear jerseys dedicated to events like Pride in warmups. They are, however, allowed to manufacture and sell the jerseys to fans.

Daily Hive reached out to the Canadiens for comment on whether merchandise featuring the newly unveiled logo would be available to consumers. They have yet to respond.

Meanwhile, other NHL teams have found ways around the NHL’s new ban via loopholes.

For example, the New Jersey Devils exploited a loophole in the policy last week by wearing their Pride jerseys before warmups, with players donning them upon arrival to Prudential Centre rather than on the ice.

As for how exactly the Habs intend to celebrate Pride, that remains unknown.