Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky is the NHL's biggest newcomer -- literally

Juraj Slafkovsky is the next big thing in hockey. Literally.

Slafkovsky, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, tipped the scales at an impressive 238 pounds — 11 more than his listed weight when he attended the team’s development camp in July — when arriving at rookie camp with the Montreal Canadiens earlier this week.

That fits the budding power forward just fine.

“I expected something like this,” Slafkovsky told reporters Thursday. “It doesn’t matter right now. Still, we didn’t have games, so when the games come you lose some weight. It’s good that I built my body how it looks like. I’m happy with how I look and how much I weigh.

“I just lifted some weights in the gym and do stuff like this. I think it’ll be less when the season starts so I don’t really care about that.”

Canadiens' rookie camp roster with Juraj Slafkovsky listed at 6-foot-3 and 238 pounds. The 18-year-old was measured at 6-foot-3 and 227 pounds at development camp in July. Growing boy. #Habs #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/X8WElvpsfn — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 15, 2022

Only five NHLers last season — Jamie Oleksiak of the Seattle Kraken, Zdeno Chara of the Washington Capitals, Brian Boyle of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Frederik Gauthier of the New Jersey Devils — were listed at higher weights than Slafkovsky’s current scale figure. Chara, Boyle, and Gauthier are all without contracts for the 2022-23 season.

Each clocked in at at least 6’4″.

Slafkovsky checks in at 6’3″, according to the Habs. NHL Central Scouting measured him at 6’3.5″ prior to the draft.

His expectation certainly matches his stature.

MTL forward prospect Juraj Slafkovsky said he put on more muscle since being drafted No. 1 … he was listed at 229 lbs. at draft, and says he's about 230 now. The Montreal media then asked him if he know what Poutine is .. "Yes of course. I had it a couple times." — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) September 15, 2022

Slafkovsky is the highest-drafted Slovakian-born player in NHL history and Montreal’s first No. 1 pick since picking Doug Wickenheiser with the first overall selection in the 1980 NHL Entry Draft.

The 18-year-old, who was ranked No. 1 among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting, had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 31 Liiga games with JYP in Finland’s top circuit last season, and shined on the international stage.

Slafkovsky was named most valuable player at the 2022 Beijing Olympics after helping Slovakia to bronze with a tournament-high seven goals in seven games. He also led Slovakia at the 2022 IIHF World Championship with nine points (three goals, six assists) in just eight games.

He signed his three-year, entry-level contract with the Canadiens in July, and is likely to start the season among Montreal’s top-six forwards.