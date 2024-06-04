SportsHockeyCanadiens

Canadiens sign undrafted goalie to one-year deal

Jun 4 2024
NHL.com

The Montreal Canadiens have made another offseason move.

Agreeing to terms on a one-year, two-way contract, the Canadiens inked a deal with goaltender Connor Hughes on Tuesday.

Hughes, 27, is coming off a solid stint with Lausanne HC in the Swiss National League. During the 2023-24 season, the 6-foot-4, 231-pound goalie logged a 10-6-1 record over 19 games, posting two shutouts.

In that run, he boasted a 1.73 GAA and a .940 save percentage.

Hughes, who was never drafted by an NHL team, also performed well in the playoffs, appearing in 18 games and securing 11 wins to help Lausanne reach the league final. He maintained a 1.91 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage in the postseason, along with two shutouts.

With Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau already holding spots at the NHL level, Hughes will likely join the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens’ AHL affiliate, next season.

