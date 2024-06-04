Canadiens sign undrafted goalie to one-year deal

The Montreal Canadiens have made another offseason move.

Agreeing to terms on a one-year, two-way contract, the Canadiens inked a deal with goaltender Connor Hughes on Tuesday.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with goalie Connor Hughes. News release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/18HVMs7aNb — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 4, 2024

Hughes, 27, is coming off a solid stint with Lausanne HC in the Swiss National League. During the 2023-24 season, the 6-foot-4, 231-pound goalie logged a 10-6-1 record over 19 games, posting two shutouts.

In that run, he boasted a 1.73 GAA and a .940 save percentage.

Hughes, who was never drafted by an NHL team, also performed well in the playoffs, appearing in 18 games and securing 11 wins to help Lausanne reach the league final. He maintained a 1.91 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage in the postseason, along with two shutouts.

With Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau already holding spots at the NHL level, Hughes will likely join the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens’ AHL affiliate, next season.