Montreal Canadiens reveal Expos-inspired "reverse retro" jersey (PHOTOS)

On Thursday morning, the Montreal Canadiens revealed the design for their new Reverse Retro jersey.

Featuring a strong presence of baby blue, the new jersey is reminiscent of the uniforms worn by the Expos, Montreal’s former MLB team. The new design also plays on the classic striping found on the red home jersey to introduce the unorthodox colour scheme.

Along with the Canadiens, who sported dark blue alternates as part of last year’s Reverse Retro program, every team in the NHL also unveiled new designs, most of which incorporate historic elements from each club’s history.

According to the NHL, all teams will wear the new jerseys this season beginning in November, including a number of Adidas Reverse Retro matchup nights, beginning with a November 2 matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres.

“The first iteration of Reverse Retro was one of the most popular uniform launches of all time. Fans couldn’t get enough of not only their team’s jersey, but the nostalgia and storytelling leaguewide,” said Dan Near, senior director at Adidas Hockey, in a press release. “In 2022, we’re doubling down on the design formula – Your Colors, Your Retros, Remixed – and once again seeking to bring the magic of the sport to Gen Z and fans around the world.”

The Adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO Authentic jerseys for all 32 NHL teams are available November 15 for $210 to $260 in Canada exclusively at adidas.com, adidas.ca, NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, and team stores, with wider availability at additional retailers starting November 20.