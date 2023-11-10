Canadiens reunite '93 Cup-winning roster and raise over $1.5 million for charity

The Montreal Canadiens and the Montreal General Hospital Foundation came together at the Bell Centre this week to honour longtime team physician Dr. David S. Mulder with a gala.

Along with the heartwarming ceremony also came a reunion of legendary proportions as each member of the 1993 Stanley Cup-winning team was in attendance.

With longtime Habs player Patrice Brisebois, star goalie Patrick Roy, playoff hero Eric Desjardins, and beloved captain Guy Carbonneau, the old gang was back together after 30 years, a few blocks away from where the team lifted its 24th championship trophy at the old Montreal Forum.

Former Habs enforcer and member of the 1986 championship-winning team Chris Nilan was also in attendance and captured the moment Carbonneau brought out the Cup, sharing it to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Nilan (@knucklesnilan)

Meanwhile, the team shared a few photos of the big moment at the Tuesday event.

Vitor Munhoz/Club de hockey Canadien

While making a speech, Canadiens legend and general manager of the 1993 championship team, Serge Savard, took the opportunity to emphasize the sacrifices each member of the unlikely championship-winning roster made to get it done.

“A leader first leads by example; he sacrifices himself for his team. And it takes several of them to achieve success. It takes 20,” said Savard.

The event was not only a trip down memory lane but also a fundraising gala that raised over $1.5 million for various charitable causes.

Speaking of 1993, that was the same year the Dr. David S. Mulder Trauma Centre was established at the Montreal General, which has since become one of the top trauma centres in the province.

Additionally, according to the Canadiens, the funds raised during the gala will be used to support the next generation of scientists, who will carry on Mulder’s legacy in healthcare.

As for Mulder, who has had a remarkable 60-year career, including 24 years as the head team physician for the Canadiens, he was incredibly appreciative of the honour.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have worked with Canadiens throughout my career and it is an honour to support the next generation of physicians to push the boundaries of medicine for the benefit of all,” Mulder said.