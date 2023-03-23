Canadiens prospect Lane Hutson is having an exceptional NCAA season

Montreal Canadiens defensive prospect Lane Hutson is having an exceptional season.

On Thursday, he became the highest-scoring U19 defenceman in the NCAA since 1986-87, topping Brian Leetch’s 47 points on the all-time list with a goal against Western Michigan in the NCAA championship.

Hutson has 48 points in 37 games this season with Boston University.

With 48 points on the season, his year is behind only Craig Redmond and Curt Giles, who scored 54 and 49 points respectively through their U19 defensive careers in the NCAA.

As well, the points total means he is just two points away from beating the combined NCAA rookie point total of Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes, who played in the NCAA for the UMass Minutemen and Michigan Wolverines.

While Hutson’s Boston University Terriers face making their way through the Manchester Region in the NCAA Championship, Hutson has already racked up accolades for his wild season. After the Hockey East season, the 19-year-old picked up the conference tournament MVP and Rookie of the Year awards while also being tipped as a first-team all-star.

A second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Hutson is in his rookie season with the Terriers after developing through the US National Team Development Program, similar to that of the Hughes brothers.

Most points by a U19 defenseman in NCAA HISTORY: • Craig Redmond 54

• Curt Giles 49

• Lane Hutson 48 (and counting)

• Brian Leetch 47 What Hutson is doing this season is simply bananas. B-A-N-A-N-A-S — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) March 23, 2023

Now, however, the 62nd overall pick is beginning to look like a massive coup for a rebuilding Canadiens team that could use a slick skating offensive defenceman as Hutson is proving to be.

Before he could potentially sign an NHL contract with the Canadiens, Hutson continues on in Boston’s NCAA Championship hunt, getting set to face the winner of Denver/Cornell on March 25.

Should the Terriers win their next game, they would qualify for the NCAA Frozen Four in Tampa Bay, giving them a strong shot at taking home the national title on April 8.