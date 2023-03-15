Who's getting Bedard? NHL reveals date of this year's draft lottery

Who will be the NHL’s lucky losers this year?

We’ll find out at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on May 8, when the National Hockey League holds its annual draft lottery.

This year’s lottery holds extra importance, as generational talent Connor Bedard is set to go first overall. The North Vancouver native is easily the most hyped hockey prospect to come around since Connor McDavid (2015) and Auston Matthews (2016).

The NHL has tweaked its draft lottery rules in recent years. Only the top two picks will be decided by a weighted lottery (previously it was three), with the last-place team now holding a big advantage (25.5%) over their competitors to win the first pick.

The NHL’s last-place team is currently the Columbus Blue Jackets, followed by the San Jose Sharks (13.5%), Chicago Blackhawks (11.5%), and Anaheim Ducks (9.5%).

While all 16 non-playoff teams will participate in the lottery, only the 11 worst teams will have a shot to win the first overall pick. That’s because teams are now only permitted to move up a maximum of 10 spots. In other words, if the 16th-worst team wins the lottery, they’ll pick sixth, not first.

Just two Canadian teams are currently in position to have a chance at getting Bedard, the Montreal Canadiens (7.5%) and Vancouver Canucks (6%). If they keep their positions in the standings, the Ottawa Senators could move up as high as No. 2 (2.9%), while the Calgary Flames could rise to No. 4 (2.1%) if they win the lottery.

The NHL revealed a few other important dates today.

The attention of the league will turn to Nashville in the last week of June, as Bridgestone Arena hosts the NHL Awards on June 26, followed by the NHL Draft June 28-29. The NHL Scouting Combine will once again be held in Buffalo, from June 4 to 10.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin April 17, with the tentative start of the Stanley Cup set for June 3.

Important NHL dates

Monday, April 17

Start of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Monday, May 8

2023 NHL Draft Lottery (7 pm ET/4 pm PT)

Saturday, June 3

Tentative start of 2023 Stanley Cup Final

Sunday, June 4 – Saturday, June 10

2023 NHL Scouting Combine (Buffalo)

Monday, June 26

2023 NHL Awards (Bridgestone Arena)

Wednesday, June 28

Round 1 of 2023 NHL Draft (7 pm ET/4 pm PT)

Thursday, June 29